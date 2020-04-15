Claranova reported H120 revenue growth of 68%, of which 19% was organic. Higher than expected marketing spend combined with the first- time consolidation of the lower margin Personal Creations business reduced the growth in adjusted EBITDA to 3%. While Claranova has seen a limited impact on demand from COVID-19 disruption as most business is initiated online, we have taken a cautious stance for H220 due to the potential disruption in supply and production. We note that the company had a net cash position of €27.5m at the end of H120 and gross cash of €91.4m, in our view more than adequate to weather short-term disruption.

