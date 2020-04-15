Biocomposites Appoints President, Biocomposites Inc.

KEELE, England, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces the appointment of Will Connelly as President, Biocomposites Inc., covering the Americas - effective 20 April 2020. His role will focus on growing Biocomposites Inc. throughout the Americas in reconstruction, spine, trauma and foot and ankle.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "I am delighted to welcome Will to the team. His track record of success in orthopaedics, trauma and spine will serve us well as we continue to focus on growing our business to meet the needs of surgeons managing infection in bone and soft tissue. The recent launch of a STIMULAN 3cc pack size in the U.S. and securing a new contract with HealthTrust covering 25% of our target market, gives us a strong foundation to exploit opportunities as the market returns."

Will Connelly, commented: "I am extremely pleased to be joining the team at Biocomposites to build on its success in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and South America. Over the years I've seen first-hand the value surgeons place on the STIMULAN platform, and with approvals to mix it with antibiotics in Canada and Mexico, I'm excited to get started."

Will brings demonstrated analytical, strategic and business development capabilities with highly relevant experience. He joins Biocomposites from Aesculap Implant Systems where he was Executive Team Member and Vice President, Sales, Orthopaedics and Spine. Prior to Aesculap, he held the positions of Regional Vice President for reconstruction and trauma with Smith and Nephew and Director of US Sales with Orthofix.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialities, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Biocomposites products are now used in over 100,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.