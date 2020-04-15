Atos International: Atos extends cybersecurity offering with "Identity as a Service"

Paris, April 15, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the extension of its Identity & Access Management offeringwith a new Identity as a Service - Evidian IDaaS - available from the cloud on a subscription basis. This all-in-one security solution manages on-premises, cloud-based and as-a-Service applications.

As most enterprises are now migrating traditional IT infrastructures to the cloud, they increasingly need to securely manage their digital identities for on-premises and cloud or SaaS applications. In this context, the new Evidian IDaaS offers a unique broad range of features to Atos' clients, notably:

As-a-Service secured access to online applications for workforce, partners and customers;

to online applications for workforce, partners and customers; Passwordless experience using SSO based on identity federation standards and multifactor authentication;

using SSO based on identity federation standards and multifactor authentication; Ready-to-use multifactor authentication features which encompass FIDO 2, biometrics, mobile push, PKI and other methods - providing a seamless user experience;

which encompass FIDO 2, biometrics, mobile push, PKI and other methods - providing a seamless user experience; Secure, flexible, and scalable solution , based on Google Cloud Platform

, based on Google Cloud Platform Evidian IDaaS also helps organizations comply with local regulations such as Finance PSD2, Healthcare HIPAA and GDPR consent.

To this solution, Atos also brings its comprehensive 20-year experience and expertize in Identity & Access Management (IAM), with robust technologies and a strong track record of high customer satisfaction.

IDaaS solutions are the cornerstone of "Zero Trust" strategies as they provide a comprehensive set of features to support and prepare organizations to align their IAM and Cloud strategies, with Zero Trust in mind.

"Recent paradigm shifts, which include identities being the number one attack vector, place IAM at the heart of cybersecurity strategies. With our new IDaaS solution, we give our clients the power to manage their IT environment from a single pane of glass, facilitating day-to-day management and increasing overall security," says Sébastien Brachet, Head of Identity & Access Management at Atos.

Atos is a member of the TheIdentityDefinedSecurityAllianceamongstbusinessestodayand elevate the role of identity in businesses' overall security strategies.

To learn more about Identity and Access Managemen t-as-a-Service, visit theatos.netwebsite.

