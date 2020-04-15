Sanoma Corp: Sanoma will publish its Q1 2020 Interim Report on 29 April 2020

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 15 April 2020 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma will publish its Q1 2020 Interim Report on 29 April 2020

Sanoma will publish its Interim Report for 1 January-31 March 2020 on Wednesday 29 April 2020 approx. at 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/investors after publishing.

An analyst and investor webcast and teleconference will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO and COO Markus Holm at 11:00. The live webcast can be followed via https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results .

To ask questions by phone during the live webcast, please join in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time by dialling one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code for the call is 61615885#

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/investors .

Interview opportunities for media by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com .

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

