Mittwoch, 15.04.2020

WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Tradegate
14.04.20
20:56 Uhr
0,393 Euro
+0,031
+8,56 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3550,36910:50
0,3590,37110:50
Akastor ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2020

OSLO, Norway, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Akastor ASA was held on Wednesday 15 April 2020 at the company's premises at Oksenøyveien 10, Lysaker, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. Notice of Annual General Meeting attached to the stock exchange release dated 25 March 2020.

The complete minutes are attached to this release and are also available at www.akastor.com.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47-917-59-705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--minutes-of-annual-general-meeting-2020,c3087989

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18618/3087989/1229764.pdf

Akastor ASA AGM 2020 Minutes of Meeting.pdf

