The technology makes up almost 70% of planned clean energy generation capacity in a nation which added just 4 MW of solar last year.From pv magazine Latin America. Some 341 solar projects have been approved or are under review in Colombia, according to a registry compiled by the Mining and Energy Planning Unit. The authority revealed the figures in a new report published via its Twitter social media account. The figures show solar makes up 68.47% of the nation's planned renewable energy assets, ahead of hydroelectric facilities, which supply 24.7%. Colombia is planning an 18.38 GW clean energy ...

