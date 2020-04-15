

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in four years in March, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.0 percent increase in February. This was in line with economists' expectation.



The latest inflation was the lowest since February 2016, when it was 0.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.5 percent rise in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent fall.



The CPI with fixed interest rate, or CPIF rose 0.6 percent annually in March, slower than 1.0 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF decreased 0.2 percent in February, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent decline.



