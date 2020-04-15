Riga, Latvia, 2020-04-15 11:18 CEST -- ISIN code of the security LV0000550101 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of competitive multi-price auction 15.04.2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement date 17.04.2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 20.03.2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Supply value for competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 63 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value bid at competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 101 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value placed via competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 63 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of participants at competitive multi-price auction 4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum admissible yield as specified by State Treasury (%) 0.120 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 0.000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average volume-weighted and top bid yield in executed bids (%) 0.097 and 0.120 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q1 of 2020 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.36 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com