The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 16 April 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 36,887,952 shares (DKK 36,887,952) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 29,372 shares (DKK 29,372) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 36,917,324 shares (DKK 36,917,324) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 101.20 - 5,859 shares DKK 135.30 - 17,263 shares DKK 142.45 - 6,250 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=769652