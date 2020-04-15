GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS (GRBX) Stock Regains Compliance

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCPINK:GRBX)("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") is pleased to announce successful and timely completion of filing all public schedules necessary for the Company's stock to regain compliant status with the OTC exchange. The Company has nearly completed and will file its Q4/2019 and 10-K within the SEC's COVID-19 related extension. The Company is excited to report that it is back on track with its OTCQB uplisting application and expects no further delays.

"We are delighted to share the result of our hard work these last 12 months," said Ben Errez, EVP and Chairman of GreenBox. "We feel that our focused efforts in technology development, compliance work, and strategic alliances, has finally paid off. We will continue to focus on executing our business plan, maintaining our compliant status, and growing shareholder value. We continue to encounter healthy demand for our services during these unique times. We are honored to be able offer our services to new and existing customers during a period of uncertainty and reduced resources."

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting a multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. The main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in a myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

For more information, visit the Company's website at?https://www.greenboxpos.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Public Relations and Media Contact:

GreenBox POS

www.GreenBoxPOS.com

Office: 619-631-4838

Info@GreenBoxPOS.com

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585179/GreenBox-POS-GRBX-Stock-Regains-Compliance