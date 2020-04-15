Solar support is on the way for businesses and communities struggling to cope as the coronavirus outbreak ripples across the continent.The lockdowns being imposed across Africa in a bid to slow down the spread of Covid-19 could fast-track the adoption of solar power rather than fossil fuels in the continent, with Nigeria already announcing plans to turn to solar to deal with energy crises ignited by the pandemic. In a continent plagued by patchy electricity networks, the twin shocks of falling power demand due to coronavirus lockdowns and the recent oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...