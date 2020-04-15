

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as investors braced for the first-quarter earnings season that should provide more of a sense of how the coronavirus pandemic will affect businesses and the global economy.



Some 80,000 people have now died in Europe from the disease - about two-thirds of the global toll - according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).



With Austria, the Czech Republic and Denmark lofting some lockdown measures, the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, warned its 27 nations to move very cautiously.



There are concerns about the damage that could be done if each EU nation charts its own course.



The benchmark DAX was down 227 points, or 2.1 percent, at 10,471 after climbing 1.3 percent the previous day.



Dialog Semiconductor shares fell over three percent after ASML, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics, reported a 40 percent drop in first-quarter earnings and refrained from providing guidance for the next three months.



