

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased in March, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 4.7 percent increase in February. Economists had forecast a 4.4 percent rise.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 8.0 percent annually in March and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels increased by 7.5 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



