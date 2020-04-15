Invitation - SEB's results for the first quarter 2020

SEB's results for the first quarter 2020 will be announced on Wednesday, 29 April,at approximately07:00.



You are invited to participate in the following event. Given the current circumstances the results presentation will be held as a telephone conference.

Telephone conference

Time: 09:30where it also will be available afterwards.

The presentation will be conducted in English.

To participate, please call +44 (0)203 0095710, quote conference id: 1577074, at least 10 minutes in advance.

The telephone conference can be followed live on sebgroup.com/ir and will also be available afterwards.

For media there is a possibility to book a telephone interview after the telephone conference. Please contact press@seb.se to make a request.

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46-8-763 83 19, +46-70-762 10 06

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication

+46-8-763 99 47, +46-70-763 99 47

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,857bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 2,041bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.



Attachment