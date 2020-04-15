More than 1,200 solar modules will be installed on the south side of a dam 2,100 meters above sea level. The facility planned by utility EWZ is set to be ready this year.From pv magazine Germany. The race is on to install Switzerland's first high-alpine PV plant. With Swiss electric utility and nuclear power generator Axpo recently announcing it had secured approval for a 2 MW solar plant on the Muttsee dam, fellow publicly-owned utility EWZ has revealed similar plans. Zurich-based EWZ this month received approval for a 410 kW array on the Albigna dam in Bergell, 2,100m above sea level. The project, ...

