Mittwoch, 15.04.2020
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 
Tradegate
15.04.20
10:37 Uhr
7,640 Euro
-1,130
-12,88 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4057,56012:25
7,4607,50512:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2020 | 12:05
50 Leser
DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
03/31/202054,927,187

Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187



Total net* of voting rights: 54,867,687

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • 033120 VA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9284ae59-91ff-4c61-9788-a314a600be90)
