Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Resources - David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, Appointed to the Board of Directors

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Northern Superior") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) is very pleased to announce the addition of Mr. David Medilek to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Medilek is a mining professional with over twelve years of mine engineering, capital markets and merger and acquisition experience. Mr. Medilek began his career as a mining engineer with Barrick Gold Corporation in Western Australia focusing on underground mines. After his tenure at Barrick, he became a Mining Investment Banker with Cormark Securities Inc and subsequently an Equity Research Analyst at Macquarie Group Limited. Mr. Medilek is currently the Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations at producer K92 Mining Inc. Mr. Medilek holds a Bachelor of Applied Science with Distinction in Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia, a Professional Engineer designation in the Province of British Columbia, and is a CFA® charter holder*.

Mr. Medilek states: "I am extremely pleased and excited to be joining the Northern Superior team. I have been closely monitoring Northern Superior for many years, and what attracted me was the quality of the team and assets, particularly the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold-silver-copper project. Dr. Morris and team have made significant progress unravelling the geology, and now with a bolstered balance sheet and strategic financial sponsorship I strongly believe that Northern Superior is potentially on the cusp of a disruptive discovery. I look forward to assisting with unlocking the enormous value potential within Northern Superior's portfolio."

Mr. Medilek is the third recent addition to the Company's Board of Directors, with Mr. Michael Gentile, CFA, having joined the Board at the end of 2019 (see press release, Northern Superior Resources, December 30, 2019) and Mr. Gord Morrison having joined the Board early 2020 (see press release, Northern Superior Resources, January 14, 2020).

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of the Company states: "I am thrilled with the addition of Mr. Medilek to our team. Mr. Medilek's experience, background and enthusiasm for our company's potential will be of tremendous value to the Company going forward. The addition of Mr. Medilek to the Board has further deepened and broadened an extremely strong, well balanced, engaged and vested team of people representing our shareholders."

Dr. Morris further states: "This is a very exciting time for Northern Superior Resources. The recently completed financing has resulted in a fully funded treasury and provided the necessary funds to execute a substantial $3.2MM core drill program on the Company's 100% owned, district scale Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold-silver-copper property; where we are very confident we will finally begin to unlock this property's enormous potential (see Northern Superior Resources press release, April 6, 2020). In addition, this newly reconstituted Board of Directors puts Northern Superior in an enviable position with the right people, assets, funding and strategy to make 2020 a memorable and transformational year for Northern Superior Shareholders and stakeholders."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise, Croteau Est and Wapistan properties in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

