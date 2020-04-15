

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Wednesday as investors braced for the first-quarter earnings season that should provide more of a sense of how the coronavirus pandemic will affect businesses and the global economy.



Some 80,000 people have now died in Europe from the disease - about two-thirds of the global toll - according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).



Underlying sentiment turned cautious as France became the fourth country to report more than 15,000 deaths due to the coronavirus after Italy, Spain and the United States.



There have now been more than 12,000 deaths from coronavirus in the U.K. The death toll is expected to jump by 50 percent when authorities include deaths occurring outside of hospitals.



Elsewhere, German economy entered a recession in March and the slowdown is expected to continue until the middle of the year, the economy ministry said.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 1.8 percent at 328.01, falling for the first time in five trading sessions.



The German DAX tumbled 1.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down nearly 2 percent.



Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV dropped 1.4 percent. The crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics reported a 40 percent drop in first-quarter earnings and refrained from providing guidance for the next three months. Dialog Semiconductor shares slumped 4 percent.



Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom plunged 6.4 percent after it swung to a net loss for the first quarter of 2020.



Oil & gas company Total SA fell 5.5 percent as WTI front month futures dropped to test the $20 level again amid rising oversupply in the global market and worries about plunging demand. Royal Dutch Shell and BP Plc also fell over 5 percent each.



Hunting Plc., an energy services group, plunged 8 percent. The company said the impact of the oil price decline has affected demand within the segments focused on U.S. onshore completions since March end.



