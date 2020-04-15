

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate rose to its highest level since early 2016 in March, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate rose to 4.24 percent in March from 4.03 percent in February. This was the highest rate since January 2016, when the rate was 4.27 percent.



In March 2019, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.



The registered jobless rate climbed to a three-month high of 7.6 percent from 7.4 percent a month ago.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 3,88,492 in March from 3,76,517 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, climbed to 9.8 percent in March from 8.2 percent in the same period last year.



