The new intuitive platform will provide proprietary and curated content on emerging markets

Tellimer ("Tellimer"), the London-headquartered emerging markets information and data company today unveiled a new digital AI-powered research platform for investors, corporates, advisors and global decision-makers. Designed to revolutionise the way users access unique and difficult to find information in emerging markets, the new platform, called "Tellimer Insights", will use ground-breaking technology to provide investors with access to world-class proprietary and curated data, insights and analytics.

The content will include unique research from Tellimer's international analysts along with content provided by banks, brokers and research firms.

The content will be accessible 24/7 from all smart devices, as well as in low-latency environments. All aspects of the platform are designed mobile-first to make remote and on the go working efficient and seamless. Insights can be written, edited, published and read on mobile devices, allowing analysts in multiple locations to deliver timely insights to clients wherever they are.

Tellimer Insights equips global decision-makers with easily accessible and expert emerging markets information to help them make better business decisions. It enables users to follow subjects, companies, countries and analysts of their choice, build watchlists, search dynamically and access a growing range of technology tools. For institutional users, the platform features an array of new AI-powered functionalities, from powerful predictive search to a research entitlement management tool, and authoring and publication tools for content providers.

The launch of novel data and natural language processing products will be announced later this year.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, comments:

"Particularly in these uncertain times, we aim to connect our clients to the best and most timely insights in a way that makes finding relevant information as easy and flexible as possible. Everything we have built is mobile-first, and designed to be light and powerful, to empower our clients as they assess major risks and identify the right opportunities.

Over 1000 subscriber organisations, which include institutional investors, banks, insight providers, companies and sovereigns, are already connected to Tellimer's proprietary technology, which combines innovative design with the firm's in-depth experience across 85 emerging markets.

/ENDS

About Tellimer Group

We are a global technology, information and data provider, with a focus on emerging markets.

Our innovative AI-powered platform, Tellimer Insights, connects everything you need to know in emerging markets.

Drawing on our 20+ years of experience and a global network of contacts and experts, Tellimer's own analyst team provides emerging markets professionals with essential, hard-to-find knowledge to inform and support their decision-making on one easy-to-use, mobile friendly service.

Tellimer Technologies empowers businesses in all markets through our intuitive content authoring, distribution and analytics platform, as well as bespoke data products and services.

Tellimer is where you'll find what matters, from those who know.

To find out how Tellimer can help you, go to tellimer.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005336/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Johnson

Head of Marketing, Tellimer

t: +44 (0) 207 725 1087

e: andrew.johnson@tellimer.com