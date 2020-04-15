Neudata Bolsters Asian Presence by Opening Shanghai Office, Hiring China-focused Data Strategist

LONDON and SHANGHAI, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After seeing an increase in demand for data scouting services in Asia, Neudata announced today that it has opened an office in Shanghai and hired Helena Yu to manage its client data requests in the region.

Helena, who joins Neudata as a data strategist, has spent 10 years working with alternative data sources for the financial services community. Most recently, she was the associate director of sales operations for UBS Evidence Lab, where she drove the rapid growth of the firm's data research products in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prior to that, she held alternative data scouting positions at international property portal Juwai.com, TMT- and consumer-focused research firm 86 Research, and investment research firm JLM Pacific Epoch LLM.

"We're extremely excited to have Helena leading our efforts in China and across the Asia-Pacific region," said Rado Lipuš, CEO and founder of Neudata. "Over the past 12 months, we've been inundated with requests from current and prospective clients for Chinese and Japanese data. Having a Neudata analyst who is on the ground in China and has local market knowledge will be a game changer for our clients who rely on us to bring them to the next frontier of alternative data."

"I'm looking forward to leveraging my long-standing experience in the alternative data industry in Asia to find reliable and suitable data sources for Neudata's clients," Helena said. "We've already begun to see new emerging players from home-grown geospatial practices and more vendors applying AI technology to data processing in Asia. We expect to see more new attempts to include mobile phone transaction data alongside tracking data in the region as well."

Helena holds a MSc in Political Economy of Late Development from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a BA in English Journalism from the Communication University of China.

About Neudata

Founded in 2016 in London, Neudata is a human- and technology-powered data sourcing and research service that is completely independent - this means that it does not sell datasets or ask for revenue shares from data providers.

Instead, its aim is to educate alternative data users and providers about new developments in the market. It also hopes to inspire new adopters across a spectrum of fundamental, quantamental and quant strategies, as well as those in the private equity and corporate space.

The Neudata Scout platform captures over 3,500 datasets across sentiment, social media, weather, web-tracking, transactional, ESG and more. Its team of New York-, London- and Shanghai-based analysts source and evaluate unique and hard-to-find information on a daily basis, enabling investors to make better informed decisions on what data to buy and how to use it.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155159/Neudata_Helena_Yu.jpg