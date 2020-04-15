Crypto.com List VeChain (VET) on The Syndicate

Crypto.com Exchange to list VET with a $500,000 USD allocation at 50% OFF for CRO stakers.

HONG KONG, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com is pleased to announce the listing of VeChain (VET) on The Syndicate platform. All Crypto.com Coin (CRO) stakers will be able to participate in a discounted sale event for 500,000 USD worth of VET at 50% off. The listing event will commence on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 on the Crypto.com Exchange.

Sale Amount & Subscription Price:

Total VET token Supply: $500,000 USD worth of VET token

worth of VET token Discount rate: 50%

Syndicate Allocation: Each participant's maximum amount of CRO that can be applied towards the listing event will depend on the amount of CRO Staked on the Crypto.com Exchange, as shown below:

CRO Staked 10,000 50,000 100,000 500,000 1,000,000 5,000,000 50,000,000 Maximum

allocation* (in CRO) $1,000 USD

(˜20,000 CRO) $2,000 USD

(˜40,000 CRO) $5,000 USD

(˜100,000 CRO) $15,000 USD

(˜300,000 CRO) $25,000 USD

(˜500,000 CRO) $100,000 USD

(˜2,000,000 CRO) $200,000 USD

(˜4,000,000 CRO)

*The maximum allocation in CRO stated in the table above is indicative and for reference only. Please visit crypto.com/exchange/syndicate on the listing day to view the final maximum allocation.

Syndicate Allocation Subscription:

Crypto.com Exchange users will be able to subscribe for VET tokens by contributing an amount of CRO tokens not exceeding their respective maximum allocation.

Staked CRO tokens may not be used to subscribe for VET tokens in the listing event

Listing Event Timeline:

Syndicate Allocation Distribution: Listing event participants will receive their finalised VET token allocation at Distribution Time. If the total contributed amount for the listing event is above the total discounted allocation, each individual participant's final VET token allocation will be calculated as follows:

Notes :

VET will be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange and App on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 with the following trading pairs: VET/BTC, VET/USDT and VET/CRO. Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend The Syndicate campaign rules at its sole discretion. Citizens and residents of the United States , China and Hong Kong will be excluded from The Syndicate campaign.

For details, refer to our FAQ here.

