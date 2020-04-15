

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.09 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $1.61 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $5.77 billion from $5.58 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.09 Bln. vs. $1.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $5.77 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

US BANCORP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de