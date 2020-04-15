True North Energy Corporation: True North Agreement with MEDICI Global

SPRING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / True North Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:TNEN)

Mike Simmons, CEO, is pleased to announce:

"That True North has signed a Research and Services Agreement with MEDICI Global, to support the market & business research for a Neobank in Europe. This initiative will capitalize on its existing user acquisition capability, from the acquisition of Box 23, adding to the 35 employees of True North."

MEDICI says:

"We are pleased to bring True North on as a preferred client. MEDICI is the world's leading FinTech Research and Innovation Platform. As a premier destination for FinTech insights, MEDICI has over 13,000 FinTechs on the platform, which enables FinTechs to scale and create global economic impact. By partnering with banks, various technology companies, and FIs globally, MEDICI is committed to supporting the complex financial services ecosystem and enabling stakeholders to benefit from the industry's accelerated growth and global impact."

About True North Energy Corporation

Traditionally, True North Energy Corporation has engaged in the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. Through its subsidiary, TN Energy Corp, a Texas Corporation, the company holds overriding royalty interests on oil and gas properties located in Colorado and Oklahoma. True North has expanded with the acquisition of Box 23 Ltd. and its 51 % subsidiary, 3 Store Web S.r.l., which serves as the exclusive seller of SIM cards and services as authorized by Wind Tre S.P.A., owned by Hutchison Whampoa Limited, a Fortune Global 500 company. 3 StoreWeb has 36 employees.

Contact

True North Energy Corporation 24624 I - 45 North Suite 200

Spring, TX 77386 contact@tnencorp.com Phone 281 719 1996

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of True North's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release, other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of True North, its divisions

and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. True North cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, True North undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by True North.

