City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 14-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 167.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 170.33p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 14-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 64.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 64.87p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.58m

Borrowing Level: 24%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528