Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 260.88p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 253.80p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---