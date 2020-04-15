

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in March, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 year-on-year in March, after a 3.7 percent increase in February.



Prices in food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.7 percent annually in March, while communication costs declined 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in March, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.4 percent yearly in March and declined 0.5 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX