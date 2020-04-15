Anzeige
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: FIRST QUANTUM PROVIDES NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE

TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Monday, April 27, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT).

First Quarter conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: April 28, 2020
Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)
Dial in: North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
North America and international: (647) 788-4919
Replay: Available from noon (EDT) on April 28, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on May 12, 2020
North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367
North America and international: (416) 621-4642
Passcode: 4315239

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

UK contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

