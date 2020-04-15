

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus decreased in February as exports declined and imports rose, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 3.93 billion in February from EUR 6.39 billion in January. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 5.92 billion.



Exports declined a seasonally adjusted 16.0 percent monthly in February, while imports rose 4.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports decreased 7.0 percent annually in February, while imports rose 7.0 percent.



