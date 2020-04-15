FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 15
FirstGroup plc
15 April 2020
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Jimmy Groombridge, a Director, of 212 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 14 April 2020 at a price of £0.7088 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 28 Matching Shares were also awarded to Jimmy Groombridge.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
Enquiries
Kemi Waterton-Zhou
Assistant Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0) 7970 183974
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jimmy Groombridge
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Partnership Shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Matching Shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
212
£150.27
28
£0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14/04/2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted