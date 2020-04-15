Hand Sanitizer Spray Market Showing Huge Surge Due to Covid-19 Pandemic: CAGR to Hit 8.7% by 2026

- The global market for hand sanitizer spray is rising due to sudden (Covid-19) pandemic situation and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026 and will surpass $310.3 million by 2026, claims a new research report published by Big Market Research

PUNE, India, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Latest Global Hand Sanitizer Spray Market Research report, the growing importance and awareness regarding cleanliness among individuals, increase in disposable income, and rising adoption rate of healthy lifestyle are some of the significant factors driving the growth of global hand sanitizer spray market. The value sales of the market are expected to grow exponentially owing to rise in concerns of customers about health factors and personal hygiene. The manufacturers of the global industry are coming up with new products such as scented sanitizers for customer's convenience which will act as a considerable factor in fueling the demand for hand sanitizer spray market. Various organizations across the globe are taking initiatives through campaigns and advertisements to make people aware about the benefits of hand sanitizer, which is predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the market growth. However, side effects associated with the use of hand sanitizer such as ocular irritation and cough can limit the market growth to some extent.

The research report also offers detailed information on the key segments of the global hand sanitizer spray industry. The key segments are nature, distribution channel, and geography. By nature, the report categorizes the market into organic, synthetic, and natural. Based on distribution channel, the industry is classified into offline stores and online stores. Moreover, this report focuses on the regions including Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, the report outlines the competitive scenarios of different regions to help new entrants, market vendors, and investors to determine developing economies.

Along with this, the report provides information about major key players as well as small players of the hand sanitizer market. Some of these players are The Honest Company, Inc., Cleenol Group Ltd, GOJO Industries, Inc., CleanWell, LLC, The Caldrea Company, EO Products, Jao Brand, Hello Bello, The Clorox Company, Dr. Bronner's, Elyptol Australia Inc., and others.

The research report presents performance of each player operating in the industry. Furthermore, the study provides an overview of recent developments of each player in the market.

