Tinexta performed well in FY19 and matched our forecasts, which were ahead of management's guidance from the start of the year. Management has withdrawn guidance for FY20 given the economic uncertainty due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The portfolio includes a high proportion of resilient businesses but there will be some economic sensitivity in all business units, predominantly in Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. Our new assumptions factor in the Italian quarantine affecting the group in March and April 2020, with slow recovery thereafter, giving a downgrade to EBITDA for FY20 of c 6%. The EV/EBITDA multiple for FY20 of 7.7x is low versus the long-term average of 8.5x.

