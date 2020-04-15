Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A119H6 ISIN: IT0005037210 Ticker-Symbol: 7T4 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
08:03 Uhr
10,300 Euro
+0,480
+4,89 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
TINEXTA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TINEXTA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8609,97015:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TINEXTA
TINEXTA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TINEXTA SPA10,300+4,89 %