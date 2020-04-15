

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased in March, as estimated, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.3 percent increase in February, as initially estimated.



Core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food was 0.7 percent in March, same as seen in the preceding month. This was in line with the initial estimate.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in March, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month, as estimated.



The EU measure, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.1 percent annually in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month. This was in line with the initial estimate.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 2.2 percent in March, as estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX