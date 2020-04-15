Ribbon Offers IBM Clients Free Unified Communication as a Service and Collaboration Rooms on IBM Public Cloud

Ribbon enables organizations to continue to support their customers with a full suite of communications and collaboration tools hosted on the IBM public cloud

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it is delivering free cloud-based Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) technology on the IBM public cloud to support IBM enterprise clients' remote staff. The offering, available to new subscribers, enables IBM clients to rapidly adopt Ribbon's carrier-grade Kandy Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering, via the IBM public cloud, to work from anywhere.

IBM enterprise clients can now leverage Ribbon's Smart Office Collaboration rooms as part of this free trial through June 30, 2020.

"We recognize that many organizations need immediate help moving staff to virtual work environments to maintain business continuity," said Jeff Immel, Strategic Partners, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software. "With Ribbon's collaboration technology on IBM public cloud, our global clients can minimize disruptions to their customers and keep employees productive from anywhere, while benefiting from the industry's most open and secure public cloud for business."

"It's a privilege to work with our longtime partner IBM to help businesses continue to operate as close to normal as possible under these highly unusual circumstances," said Patrick Joggerst, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "Combining IBM's trusted and secure public cloud environment with our advanced unified communications provide enterprise teams with all of the communications tools they need to collaborate, stay productive and offer their customers with great support."

Smart Office provides a full suite of collaboration and communications tools to enable employees to productively work without having to physically be in the same location. Employees can conduct face-to-face meetings in high definition video, screen share and chat with colleagues.

Ribbon is part of the IBM Public Cloud Ecosystem, a new initiative to support global system integrators (GSIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) to help clients modernize and transform mission-critical workloads on the IBM public cloud.

For more information about IBM public cloud, visit www.ibm.com/cloud/public and click here to take advantage of the IBM Work@Home offer.

