Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PX5L ISIN: CA00165X1087 Ticker-Symbol: 6LLN 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
14:27 Uhr
0,008 Euro
+0,002
+23,08 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALX RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALX RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0100,03315:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALX RESOURCES
ALX RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALX RESOURCES CORP0,008+23,08 %