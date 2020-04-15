

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) announced Wednesday that it is withdrawing its previously disclosed full year 2020 outlook, due to the uncertainties in this rapidly changing environment, including the possible impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global economy and consumer demand.



On a preliminary basis, Energizer said it expects net sales for the second quarter to be approximately $587 million, with organic sales growth of approximately 2.7 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $585.1 million for the quarter.



The company noted that it has been able to operate effectively thus far in the environment relating to the COVID-19 and continues to move forward with its integration efforts for the acquired battery and auto care businesses, with expected synergy realization remaining unchanged.



