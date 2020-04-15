HealthSpace Begins Setup to Deploy COVID-19 Contact Tracing Platform for the State of Hawaii

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE:HS) (Frankfurt:38H) (OTC:HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has begun the configuration setup for the State of Hawaii (the "State" or "Hawaii") to utilize the Company's HSCloud Suite platform for COVID-19 contact tracing across the state.

Hawaii reached out to HealthSpace in hopes of scaling up their current contact tracing efforts. Following a demonstration of the platform, Hawaii agreed to begin working with HealthSpace on April 9th in order to set up their own version of the daily questionnaire that will go out to those potentially exposed.Hawaii will initially pilot the platform internally before releasing it within the State to automate their contact tracing efforts. Most agencies are able to complete their setup within two weeks. Upon sign off from Hawaii, the platform is ready to be deployed immediately. The Company is providing use of the platform on a gratis basis for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and intends to enter into a long term arrangement after successful usage during the COVID-19 emergency, and the pandemic subsides.

HealthSpace also is working with Okanogan, Washington to extend their implementation of HSCloud Suite and My Health Department to be utilized by healthcare providers in the area to directly input new COVID-19 patients. This will provide streamlined data collection with less error and redundancy. My Health Department will serve as a secure conduit for direct interaction between public health officials and healthcare providers, providing more accurate and real-time assessments of the situation on the ground.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "I am pleased to see the outpouring of interest in our new contact tracing platform and that our suite of products can provide real benefit in a time of great need. We are working with agencies across North America to continually offer our solutions as a means of gaining better control and insights into the COVID-19 situation as it unfolds. We are poised to help agencies expand their own efforts and accelerate the reach of contact tracing."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace offers one of the only self-serve enterprise suites for government, providing greater power to the end-user. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, silas@hscloudsuite.com