On April 14, 2020, Saltängen Property Invest AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the AGM has decided to approve the transfer of all shares in the Company's subsidiary Saltängen Property Västerås AB. The press release also states that the Board intends to work for the Company's assets to be distributed to the shareholders and for the Company to be wound up, provided that the transaction is completed. The rules of First North Growth Market states that an issuer can be given observation status if the company plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (SAPIAB, ISIN code SE0006504163, order book ID 105300) of Saltängen Property Invest AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.