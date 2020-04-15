

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 26,000 with more than 609,000 confirmed cases on Tuesday, as many state Governors announced their intention to ease lockdown maintaining social distancing guidelines.



The guidelines that the Trump administration announced are set to expire on April 30.



However, the country is not yet ready to reopen, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.



As per Johns Hopkins University's latest data, a total of 26,057 people have died and 609,516 others were infected in the United States, the worst-affected country in the world.



Of all the confirmed cases in the country, 203,377 were reported in New York, where 10,842 people have died so far due to COVID-19.



Deaths crossed 1000 in Michigan and Louisiana.



New Jersey (2805 deaths and 68,824 infections), Michigan (1768 deaths, 27001 infections), Louisiana (1013 deaths, 21518 infections), Massachusetts (957 deaths and 28164 infections), Illinois (869 death, 23248 infections), California (790 deaths, 25779 infections) Pennsylvania (702 deaths, 25591 infections), Connecticut (671 deaths, 13,989 infections), Florida (571 deaths, 21628 infections), Washington (546 deaths, 10976 infections), and Georgia (525 deaths, 14578 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



On Tuesday, Federal Bureau of Prisons reported the death of a prisoner due to coronavirus. With this, the total number COVID deaths among federal jail inmates increased to 14.



