EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 15, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS SOTKAMO SILVER AB: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Sotkamo Silver AB will be traded as of April 16, 2020. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: SOSI1U0120 ISIN code: SE0014263018 Orderbook id: 194593 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: April 16, 2020 - May 05, 2020 Trading starts: April 16, 2020 Last trading day: April 28, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260