

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer confidence reached a record low in April as expectations about financial situation hit its weakest level since 1990s, provisional survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to -40 in April from -9.4 in January. The only time that the confidence index has been this low was in early 1990s.



The final data will be released on May 5.



The index for expectations regarding general economic development deteriorated severely, with the relevant sub-index declining to a record low of ?83.6 points.



The sub-index on expected financial situation came in at ?24.3 points, with similar values so far only being observed in the early 1990s. Meanwhile, the index for past financial situation advanced to -4.2.



The major purchases sub-index plunged to ?47.9 points, reflecting both the closure of numerous businesses due to the extraordinary situation and the particularly high uncertainty.



