Trading uncertainties arising from the coronavirus pandemic are currently overshadowing some positive aspects seen in Tyman's H219 performance. Steps are being taken to reduce costs and control cash outflows (including cancelling the FY19 final dividend) to manage business liquidity within existing funding facilities and sustain operational agility to respond to normalising conditions when they occur. For now forward guidance has been withdrawn, as have our estimates.
