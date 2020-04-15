Nasuni Named Data Storage Solution of the Year in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards

Nasuni's cloud file services platform enables enterprises to modernize their file infrastructure with a cloud-based approach

BOSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file services , today announced that its platform was named the "Data Storage Solution of the Year" in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards.

"Leading companies like Nasuni are disrupting the file services and storage markets with their ability to enable enterprises to not only simplify management and collaboration around large unstructured data files, but also greatly reduce costs," said James Johnson, managing director of Data Breakthrough. "As the industry continues to evolve, the company is helping organizations take better control of their most valuable asset -- their data -- for which we are happy to recognize Nasuni."

Nasuni enables enterprises to replace legacy hardware-based file storage infrastructure with a cloud-based approach, providing unlimited scale at half the cost while also delivering huge improvements in remote workforce productivity. Nasuni addresses its customers' needs to simplify how critical file data is stored and protected, while empowering users to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites and geographies with maximum performance and reliability. The Nasuni platform is trusted by many of the world's largest organizations.

"Penspen's shift to Nasuni has delivered real value in the last month as we transitioned our entire global workforce to a working from home model without having to worry about disrupting project delivery, global collaboration or productivity," said Andrew Bond, director of information technology, Penspen.

The Data Breakthrough Awards are conducted by the Tech Breakthrough organization, which specializes in conducting market research and recognition programs in today's most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, cybersecurity, mobile/wireless, digital health, fintech and now the data sector.

"Nasuni is disrupting legacy file infrastructure with a revolutionary approach that turns the traditional model of NAS upside down by decoupling the file system from the hardware device and delivering a software defined solution, born in the cloud," said Russ Kennedy, chief product officer of Nasuni. "Especially during these uncertain times, a cloud model has many advantages. Our customers get instant file storage scalability and can empower their employees to work remotely and collaborate even on very large files. We are grateful to receive this honor from Data Breakthrough."

Nasuni is a file services platform built for the cloud, powered by the world's only global file system. Nasuni consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage, delivering infinite scale, built-in backup, global file sharing, and local file server performance, all at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Leading companies from a wide array of industries rely on Nasuni to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites, enhance workforce productivity, reduce IT cost and complexity, and maximize the business value of their file data. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni Corporation is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and its software platform is deployed in more than 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

