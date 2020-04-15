Turkcell network transforms into 100% virtual infrastructures

Turkcell continues to develop its virtualized infrastructure since it launched its unified telco cloud in 2016, and now, in line with this goal, Turkcell also transforms LTE and 5G voice network into 100% virtual infrastructures. Mavenir, the industry's leading end-to-end cloud-native network software provider, has been selected by Turkcell to deploy its cloud-native, NFV-based IMS solution, for Turkcell's home country Turkey and other subsidiaries.

Mavenir's Virtualized IMS (vIMS) solution is designed to fully support LTE use cases and evolve into a fully web-scale platform that can meet the requirements enabling Turkcell to continue to lead the evolution to its 5G networks.

Turkcell had reviewed offerings from leading global telecommunications infrastructure providers and selected Mavenir as a part for their IMS solution, as the global leader in VoLTE IMS and a leader in voice and messaging services handling over 11 Billion messages per day.

Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell CTO stated, "As Turkcell, we have reached more than 60% virtualization in our mobile core network. To serve our customers on our unified telco cloud on the way to 5G, Virtual IMS will be a critical network transformation milestone for our NFV journey. We are looking forward to creating new revenue streams and launching new disruptive Digital and Advanced Communication Services on this single unified telco cloud. Turkcell aims for a network structure that is more stable and stronger with reduced OPEX costs. We believe that Mavenir is suitable for Turkcell's goals with its environment independent, software-oriented solutions and innovative service approach."

"We look forward to partnering with Turkcell on this most strategic Core Networking opportunity and to further advance their market-leading network on the path to 5G," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "By leveraging our expertise and experience in software-based voice and messaging solutions, we are able to help reduce time to market as well as OPEX for Turkcell, while enabling them to deliver unique new IMS-based services for their customers."

Mavenir will also provide Rich Communication Services and Rich Business Messaging as well as Dynamic Routing Solution for Turkcell Turkey.

About Turkcell:

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 5 countries Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY25.1 billion revenue in FY19 with total assets of TRY45.7 billion as of December 31, 2019. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), vEPC, and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world's subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. Learn more at www.mavenir.com

