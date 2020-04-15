Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: Doc re. GE Files Form 424(b)(2)

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696041033

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Form 424(b)(2)

April 15, 2020

On April 15, 2020, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 424(b)(2) (Prospectus Supplement) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

CONTACT: GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202 304 6514
marykate.nevin@ge.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5htZMlsaGaVymxsZpyWl2pqm5tllWada2LJm5Zsa8fKbpqUm5tibJWbZm9jnmxu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62978-7676j.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
