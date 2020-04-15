GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: Doc re. GE Files Form 424(b)(2)

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 424(b)(2)
April 15, 2020
On April 15, 2020, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 424(b)(2) (Prospectus Supplement) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.
CONTACT: GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202 304 6514
marykate.nevin@ge.com
