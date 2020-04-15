

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported first quarter earnings per share of $1.17 compared to $1.83, prior year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income attributable to Progressive declined 36 percent to $692.7 million.



First quarter net premiums written rose 7 percent to $9.87 billion. Total revenues were $9.32 billion compared to $9.30 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $10.3 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROGRESSIVE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de