Insurance Panda: Coronavirus Related Car Insurance Discounts by Company are Posted on InsurancePanda.com

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders have learned that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a number of auto insurance companies are offering discounts to their customers. Because a large number of people are now working from home or have lost their jobs, many policyholders are driving far less than they were before.

To help spread the positive news about the variety of discounts and savings that are now available, the company founders were inspired to research and highlight the COVID-19 car insurance discounts that are currently available.

In general, the article noted, most car insurance companies are offering discounts on premiums, partial refunds on payments and extended grace periods. The new blog also offers company-specific coronavirus discounts that are available.

For example, Allstate recently announced that it would refund $600 million to policyholders. Called the Shelter-in-Place Payback, customers may receive a significant discount on their next auto insurance payment, or money back in their account.

In addition, GEICO announced in March that it would pause cancelling coverage due to non-payment and policy expiration.

"On April 7, GEICO gave policyholders more good news. The company announced that auto and motorcycle policyholders will receive a 15 percent credit on insurance premiums," the article noted, adding that Liberty Mutual will also give their auto insurance customers 15 percent refunds on two months of premiums.

Farmers has also paused until May 1 its policy cancellations for people who cannot pay their premiums.

"In other words, you can avoid your car insurance payment until May 1, although you'll have to pay the accumulated amount on May 1. Call your Farmers agent or contact the company to ensure this is an option," the article noted.

