FactMR: Vitamin E Applications to Bolster 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol Revenues Through 2030; Sales Continue to Dip Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Fact.MR

Prominent players in the 2,3,6-trimethylphenol market are engaging in widening their product portfolios to support a greater market share, and optimizing end use applications.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / The 2,3,6-trimethylphenol market is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4% between 2020 and 2030. The increasing application of 2,3,6-trimethylphenol in pesticide and animal feed production applications are key factors, which are driving sales. Widespread use of 2,3,6-trimethylphenol in the production of vitamin E will continue to aid the growth of the 2,3,6-trimethylphenol market. This extremely promising growth prospect can be attributed to the rising number of health-conscious consumers around the globe, concludes Fact.MR in its new study.

"2,3,6-Trimethylphenol plays a vital role in the production of Vitamin E. The trend of consolidation in the market, driven by adoption of different technologies for 2,3,5-Trimethylhydroquinone could restrict the 2,3,6- Trimethylphenol industry," concludes the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the 2,3,6-trimethylphenol market-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4608

2,3,6-Trimethylphenol Market - Key Takeaways

Intermediate function will account for a major market share of over 98% of the overall value through 2030.

Vitamin E production will account for 90% of the global market share for 2,3,6-trimethylphenol.

The plastics segment will account for a 3% growth rate for the 2,3,6-trimethylphenol industry, driven by vitamin E production applications.

North America and Europe will maintain a moderate growth rate, restrained by limited producers.

East Asia will remain a prominent regional market, accounting for over 15,000 tons of production.

2,3,6-Trimethylphenol Market - Key Driving Factors

The increasing global demand for vitamin E for health and feed applications is driving the adoption of 2,3,6-trimethylphenol.

Rising foreign investments for production activities concentrated in China is a key growth contributor of global market.

Low production costs of 2,3,6-trimethylphenol is sustaining market growth.

Applications as pesticide intermediates, and as a co-monomer for polyphenylene oxide contributes to sales.

Explore 66 tables and 96 figures in the study. Request ToC of the report at-

https://www.factmr.com/report/4608/2-3-6-trimethylphenol-2-3-6-tmp-market

2,3,6-Trimethylphenols Market - Key Constraints

Rising competition from low-cost alternative vitamin E production methods including farnesene and paraxylene processes is likely to hamper market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol Market

The chemical industry is bearing the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic which is facing the worst financial crisis since 2008. The profits of major players are witnessing a downfall in view of disrupted production and global supply chain. The production facilities of major players such as BASF are based in different parts of the world including China, which was the epicenter of outbreak. The industry never recovered since the pandemic then shifted to Europe and now the United States. Hence, key stakeholders in 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol market must plan massive investments to combat the impact of pandemic. The industry faced global economic headwinds the preceding year due to US-China trade conflict and Brexit. The Coronavirus crisis has further dipped the sales of 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol this year. However, the market will recover through first of 2021 as COVID-19 begins to wane.

Competition Landscape

The global 2,3,6-trimethylphenols market is highly consolidated. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to DSM & Nenter, Zibo Tailitze Chemical Co., Ltd, Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Nanjing Datang Chemical Co.,Ltd., Deepak Novochem Technologies Limited, Hangzhou ZeErRui Chemical Co., Ltd., and Rugao Zhongchang Chemicals co., Ltd. Market leaders are focusing their efforts towards minimizing the production costs for their offerings. Manufacturers are also channeling their efforts towards lateral integration, as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the 2,3,6-trimethylphenols market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the 2,3,6-trimethylphenols market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on the 2,3,6-trimethylphenols market on the basis of function (intermediate and perfuming agent), application (vitamin E, cosmetics, plastics, and pharmaceuticals), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market- Learn more about the key influencing factors affecting the global expanded polypropylene foam market poised for robust growth during the projection period (2019-2029).

Imidazole Market- Acquire comprehensive knowledge about the global imidazole market through Fact.MR's detailed report covering niche segments, market dynamics, recent industry developments and prominent market players for the forecast period of 2018-2028.

Pearlizing Agents Market- Obtain Fact.MR's comprehensive analysis on the global pearlizing agents market spanning dynamic market factors, key trends and successful strategies of market leaders projected for 2018-2028.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the chemical & materials sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest chemical industry market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1378/global-2-3-6-trimethylphenol-2-3-6-tmp-market

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585207/Vitamin-E-Applications-to-Bolster-236-Trimethylphenol-Revenues-Through-2030-Sales-Continue-to-Dip-Amid-Coronavirus-Outbreak-Says-FactMR