Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873629 ISIN: US0865161014 Ticker-Symbol: BUY 
Tradegate
15.04.20
15:47 Uhr
61,42 Euro
-2,16
-3,40 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,9760,4816:39
60,0360,3316:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEST BUY
BEST BUY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEST BUY CO INC61,42-3,40 %