Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that provides answers to key questions about building resilient supply chains

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The importance of building a sustainable and cognitive supply chain

2. The upcoming challenges in supply chain optimization

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting businesses and livelihoods across the globe. Businesses are no more immune to this disruption caused by COVID-19. The outbreak is making business leaders make hasty and fast decisions to combat its impact without compromising the business output and efficiency. Both the outbreak pattern of coronavirus and the customer buying pattern is changing on a daily basis, hence causing supply chain disruptions. Experts at Quantzig are saying if the disruption continues many industries will be forced to throttle.

With the growing challenges, enterprises are now leveraging supply chain analytics to build supply chains that are adaptable, self-learning and predictive. To know more speak to our experts today.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Leveraging supply chain analytics can help you drive fact-based analysis and ensure the pragmatic delivery of leaner, flexible operations that reduce waste and minimizes risks across your supply chain,"

Key Questions Answered:

What are the risks associated with supply chain disruptions? How supply chain analytics solutions can help mitigate supply chain disruptions? What is the way forward?

Most of the Fortune 500 companies are experiencing supply chain disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak, and all of these organizations are witnessing a negative impact on their business. Our supply chain analytics solutions are designed to help you in adopting a holistic approach to supply chain optimization. Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts can provide quantifiable analytics solutions to mitigate the impact of coronavirus outbreak on your supply chain operations.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

